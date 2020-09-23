Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A Tennessee boy who addressed a message in a bottle to the tooth fairy after losing his tooth at a South Carolina beach received a reply in the mail from a generous stranger, his mother said.

Ashley Hamrick of Knox County said her young son, Lucas, was visiting Myrtle Beach with his family in June when he lost his tooth while boogie boarding and it disappeared into the surf.

Hamrick helped Lucas write a letter to the tooth fairy explaining the incident and the note was put inside a bottle and thrown into the ocean.

The mother said she was surprised when a package showed up at the family's home months later bearing a Dayton, Ohio, postmark.

The package contained a letter addressed to Lucas and signed by "The Tooth Fairy."

"I hope you had a fun vacation at the beach! I'm so sorry that you lost your tooth in the surf. I got your message in the bottle, so I wasn't worried about not finding it right away," the letter reads.

"Good news! Mermaids found your tooth and gave it to me! The mermaid wanted you to have this shark tooth to remember your vacation. Brush your teeth 2 times every day to keep them pretty for me. Flossing is good too. Stay safe," the anonymous person wrote.

Hamrick said the package contained a shark tooth necklace for Lucas, but did not include any information that might identify the kind stranger.

"Wish I could find the person who found our #messageinabottle and tell them how appreciative we are of their gift, their kindness & their love to spread tooth fairy cheer," Hamrick wrote in a Facebook post.