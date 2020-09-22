Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Chicago cowboy who recently made appearances with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to promote the U.S. Census was arrested when he rode his horse onto a busy highway.

Adam Hollingsworth, aka the Dreadhead Cowboy, was arrested by Illinois State Police on Monday when he rode his horse onto the Dan Ryan Expressway to support the "Kids Lives Matter" movement, which aims to raise awareness of the need to fill out the U.S. Census to get funding for community programs.

"Until we focus on Kids lives matter this gone keep happening," Hollingsworth wrote on Facebook before the protest.

Hollingsworth previously made appearances with Lightfoot to promote the Census.

The cowboy was arrested and his horse was loaded onto a Chicago Police Mounted Patrol Trailer and taken to Animal Care and Control.

Hollingsworth is facing charges including reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer and trespassing on the expressway.