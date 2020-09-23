A Morphett Vale, South Australia, woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $700,000 said she would never have bought the winning ticket if the coronavirus pandemic hadn't forced her to cancel a planned vacation to Europe. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said being forced to cancel a planned vacation due to COVID-19 turned out to be unexpectedly lucky when she won a lottery jackpot of more than $700,000.

The Morphett Vale, South Australia, woman told The Lott officials her $707,235 winning ticket for the Sept. 21 Monday & Wednesday X Lotto drawing would never have been purchased if it hadn't been for the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'd actually booked a trip to Europe, and we were supposed to be there now," the winner said. "But we had to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's strange to think that if we had been in Europe, I wouldn't have purchased this ticket and won [$707,235]."

The woman said she and her husband are making other plans for their windfall.

"We've just got a few things to fix up around the house, and we'd love to help our family out," the winner said. "I'm still working, but I might look to retire soon. You never really know what's ahead. It will be handy to have this as a nest egg."