Muhammad Rashid, head of the Pakistan Academy of Martial Arts, completed 152 knee strikes in three minutes while wearing an 11-pound weight on his leg. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 9 (UPI) -- A Pakistani martial artist with several Guinness World Records to his name added another title when he strapped an 11-pound weight to one leg and completed 152 knee strikes in three minutes.

Guinness World Records confirmed Muhammad Rashid, head of the Pakistan Academy of Martial Arts, broke the record for most one leg full contact knee strikes wearing 11-pound ankle weights in three minutes.

Advertisement

Rashid completed 152 knee strikes in the allotted time, beating the previous record of 106.

The martial artist has previously broken other Guinness records including fastest time to unscrew 10 bottle caps with a nunchaku and most consecutive bottle caps unscrewed with a kick.