A school in Saudi Arabia broke a Guinness World Record when it assembled a chain of 323,103 plastic bottle caps. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 1 (UPI) -- Children and faculty at a school in Saudi Arabia broke a Guinness World Record when they arranged 323,103 plastic bottle caps into an 8,984.6-foot chain.

Guinness said the British International School of Jeddah's chain of bottle caps beat the previous record for longest chain of bottle caps, which was set in the Netherlands with 260,866 bottle caps.

The cap record came at the close of the school's plastic pollution awareness campaign, which saw students collecting the bottle caps with an eventual goal of taking them to a recycling center.

The school's record attempt raised money for local children in need of wheelchairs, leg braces and other needs.

"We have tried to break the Guinness World Records title for over a year with an aim to raising community awareness of the problem of plastic pollution, especially in oceans," Sonja Sutcliffe, deputy head teacher at the BISJ, told Arab News.

"We started by collecting as many bottle caps as we could, even cleaning up the local areas a little on the way," she said. "The message was to visually represent how many plastic bottles we use and see how the tops could be converted into specialized equipment for less-fortunate children. This is an amazing achievement of teamwork, vision, and resilience."