July 8 (UPI) -- An Indian teenager living in the United Arab Emirates broke a Guinness World Record by hopping over a ruler 101 times in 30 seconds.

Guinness said Soham Mukherjee, an 11th-grader at GEMS Wellington International School in New Delhi, hopped on one foot back and forth over a ruler to break the record for most side-to-side hops in 30 seconds.

Mukherjee completed 110 hops in the time frame, but nine of his hops were disqualified when Guinness reviewed slow-motion footage of the attempt. The 101 qualifying hops were enough to break the previous record of 96.

Mukherjee said his 13 years of studying taekwondo helped him prepare for the record, which he decided to attempt as a means of passing the time constructively during COVID-19 lockdown.