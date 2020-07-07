July 7 (UPI) -- A luxury hotel preparing to open in South Africa is offering guests the chance to spend the night in a train permanently parked on a bridge.

Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge, a hotel being constructed from an old train on the Selati Bridge over the Sabie River in Kruger National Park, features 24 carriage rooms in retired train cars parked on the bridge's tracks.

The operators of the luxury hotel said there is currently no opening date due to construction being paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are currently aiming to start accommodating guests by December of this year.

Hotel officials said only guests older than 12 will be allowed to stay in the train cars, but family-friendly "Bridge House" rooms are planned to be in operation by 2022.

Stays at the hotel, which include meals and guided vehicle tours of the park's wildlife, begin at $520 per night.