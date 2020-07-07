An Ontario woman won two top prizes from scratch-off lottery tickets in a three-week period. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman said she was shocked to discover she had won two big lottery prizes in a span of only three weeks with scratch-off tickets.

Susan Sos, 45, told Ontario Lottery officials she was out for a drive a few weeks ago when she stopped at Mac's on Division Street in Cobourg to buy gas and an Instant Crossword scratch-off ticket.

"I found a nice quiet place to stop, enjoy the sunshine and play my ticket," Sos recalled. "The words started coming up and I got excited."

The ticket was a $36,750 top-prize winner.

Sos said she was visiting a cottage three weeks later when she made a stop at the Pioneer on the Run on Highway 35 in Minden and bought an Instant Crossword Tripler ticket. That ticket turned out to be a $73,500 winner.

"Since January I have been focused on three major goals -- pay off my debt, take a small vacation and save a down payment for a home. These two wins will help accomplish all of my goals," Sos said.