An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $1 million said she picked her numbers by drawing a picture on her betting slip. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

July 6 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot worth more than $1 million said she used an unusual method to choose her numbers: drawing a picture.

The Waterways, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials she buys two tickets each week for the TattsLotto drawing.

Advertisement

"I play every week. I usually buy two separate entries. One entry I use numbers of family birthdays and things like that, but on the second entry, I use random numbers," the woman said. "I choose the numbers by drawing a picture or a pattern on the coupon."

The picture she drew on her betting slip for Saturday's drawing ended up giving her the winnings numbers, earning a jackpot worth $1,071,092.81.

The winner said she and her husband are already making plans for their winnings.

"We are definitely going to buy a house," she said. "We've only ever been able to rent so being able to buy a house outright will be amazing."

"We are also going to go on an amazing holiday, too. My husband and I always wanted to go to Mexico on our honeymoon, but it just wasn't possible. So a trip to Mexico is definitely on the cards when we can travel again."