A frog took a 5,000 mile journey from Colombia to Wales by stowing away in a shipment of bananas. Photo courtesy of RSPCA Cymru

July 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said an exotic frog hitched a ride with a shipment of bananas and was found at a grocery store 5,000 miles from its home in Colombia.

RSPCA Cymru said workers at the Asda grocery store in Llanelli contacted the animal rescue charity when the small frog was found hiding in a shipment of bananas from Colombia.

Advertisement

"I thought I'd seen everything working for the RSPCA -- but this banana drama was a new one for me," RSPCA inspector Gemma Cooper said.

"This adventurous frog has traveled more than 5,000 miles amid a bunch of bananas; splitting from his native Colombia before ending up at a Llanelli superstore. It's certainly a long old journey for the weekly shop," Cooper said.

She said the frog, believed to be a banana tree frog, will have a new home at the Silent World to You specialist care center in Pembrokeshire.

"We're so grateful to the members of the Asda team who contacted us. One team member spotted the frog, while another confined the frog and took him home. This quick thinking helped keep this frog safe," Cooper said.

The frog was named Asda in honor of the grocery store where it was found.