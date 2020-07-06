July 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of small fox spotted by witnesses with its hind leg stuck in a wooden picnic table.

The Castle Donington Fire Station in Leicestershire, England, said members of the public contacted the department Sunday to report a small fox appeared to be trapped in a picnic table.

The firefighters extracted the fox's hind leg from the table, but the animal appeared to be injured so they waited with the animal until RSPCA rescuers arrived.

"This fox found itself in a bit of bother, fortunately crews were on hand to free its hind leg from the bench it was trapped in," the fire station tweeted.