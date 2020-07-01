A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 lottery jackpot credited her fortune to the store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a store being sold out of her favorite lottery ticket turned out to be a lucky break when she picked a replacement and won $250,000.

The Boiling Springs woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she went to the S & J Mart in Boiling Springs to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket, but was disappointed to discover the store was sold out of the game.

Advertisement

The woman picked a 50X scratch-off ticket as a replacement, and won a $250,000 jackpot.

"I started sobbing," the winner recalled of discovering her prize. "I sat staring at the ticket."

The woman said she was especially shocked when she read the back of the ticket and discovered she had beaten odds of 1 in 810,000.

"I'm that one," she said.