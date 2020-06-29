A Michigan man who won $160 from a scratch-off lottery ticket bought three more tickets for the same game and won $2 million. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $160 from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to put his luck to the test and bought three more of the same ticket -- winning $2 million.

The 56-year-old Monroe County man told Michigan Lottery officials he had a recent string of good luck with the $2,000,000 Bonus scratch-off tickets.

"I had just won $160 and decided to buy three more tickets and put $100 in my pocket," the man said.

One of the three tickets the man purchased from the Speedway gas station in Dundee was a $2 million top prize winner.

"When I scratched it off and saw it was a winner it was over the top! I never imagined winning such a huge prize, but it feels so great!" the winner said.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his bills and save for retirement.