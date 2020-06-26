A Virginia man said a trip to the store for hot dogs lead to his winning a $100,000 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

June 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who made a trip to the store to buy some hot dogs brought home more than dinner when he won a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Girard Forry of Rocky Mount told Virginia Lottery officials he went to the Ravens Country Store in Rocky Mount to buy some hot dogs and while shopping he decided to buy a ticket for the June 8 Cash 5 drawing.

Forry said he checked his numbers the next day and discovered he had won $100,000. The player said he remained calm.

"I'm not an excitable person," Forry said. "But I was pleasantly surprised."

He said his wife's reaction was less reserved.

"I told my wife. She was very excited," he said.

Forry said he has not yet made any plans for his winnings.