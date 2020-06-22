A Michigan man won a $4 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning the same amount from a different lottery game. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said his feelings were "hard to put into words" after winning a $4 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- for the second time.

Mark Clark, 50, of South Rockwood, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a $150,000,000 Payout scratch-off ticket from Ash Market in Carleton and scratched it off inside the store using a special coin.

"I scratched the ticket off in the store with a coin my dad gave me about 10 years ago. We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles, and I can't help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this," Clark recalled.

The player said he was shocked to see he had won a $4 million jackpot -- just three years after he won $4 million from a Millionaire's Club scratch-off ticket.

"You don't think you'll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice," Clark said. "It's hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling."

Clark said his plans for the winnings are similar to his plans for his 2017 jackpot.

"After the first win, I retired from my job and spent a lot of time fishing. My dad and I always used to fish together and have great memories of that, so this will help me keep fishing and enjoying time with my son and family," he said.