An Australian lottery player said finding out that he won led him to scream so loud that his neighbors came over to make sure he wasn't in danger. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

June 24 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he screamed so loud upon learning he had won a lottery jackpot of over $500,000 that his neighbors showed up to make sure he wasn't injured.

The Lutwyche, Queensland, man told The Lott officials he had been talking to a friend about the winning numbers from Saturday's Lotto $20 Million Superdraw when he noticed the numbers sounded a little familiar.

Advertisement

The man said he called his son to check the numbers on his ticket to see if they matched the winning digits.

"He said to me 'no way, I think you've won division one,'" the man recalled of his conversation with his son. "I didn't believe him, so I checked all of the numbers again and sure enough, he was right."

The winner said the news made him so excited he screamed with joy.

"I was screaming so much that the neighbors came over because they thought something was wrong," he said.

The man was one of 27 players to score a $508,959.20 Division One jackpot from the drawing.

The winner said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy a home.

"I am so sick of renting, so I think I am going to buy myself a little home," he said. "I am going to put some drinks on for all my mates and do some celebrating, too."