April 23 (UPI) -- A British hotel worker is seeking Guinness World Records recognition after she ran the length of a full marathon through the halls of the closed business.

Louise Casey, 40, said the Premier Inn Warrington Central North in Warrington, England, has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she and a handful of other staff have still been coming in each night to maintain the facility.

Casey, a member of the Widnes Running Club, decided to run a marathon inside the hotel. She said it took her more than 300 laps to reach the 26.2-mile length of a full marathon, and she finished her run with a time of 4 hours, 37 minutes.

"Because of the virus, a lot of people in the club are running around in circles in their gardens," Casey told the Warrington Guardian. "I thought to myself, I might try to run a marathon indoors at work."

"We're closed at the minute, but six of us are doing night shifts to man the building," she said. "Instead of sitting there all night twiddling my thumbs, I ran a marathon. After that, I went and got showered, put my uniform on and carried on with the night shift."

Casey, whose run raised nearly $1,900 for the National Health Service and Great Ormond Street Hospital, said she is seeking a Guinness World Record for her accomplishment.

"I don't think anybody's done this before, so I've applied to get a Guinness World Record," she said.