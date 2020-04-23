April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Idaho said an escaped steer led officers on an hour-long chase through city busy streets before being corralled behind a Walmart.

Idaho State Police said a family living near Taylorview Middle School in Idaho Falls reported Wednesday afternoon that a steer had escaped while being transferred to their property.

State police, the Idaho Falls Police Department and city and county animal control offers were dispatched about 3:20 p.m. to locate and capture the bovine.

Jessica Clements, spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls Police Department, said the emergency responders were able to tranquilize the steer with a dart about an hour after the chase began. The steer was finally captured behind a Walmart store.

Clements said the steer was not injured and was taken away in a trailer by its owners.

"Looks like this bull is causing a bit of a traffic issue in Idaho Falls during the afternoon commute time. Apparently he doesn't know what it means to 'Stay At Home,'" Idaho State Police tweeted.