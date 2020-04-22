An Australian woman who won a $1.4 million lottery jackpot said she bought her ticket by mistake because she didn't realize it wasn't her turn to buy. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

April 22 (UPI) -- A pair of Australian friends are splitting a $1.4 million lottery jackpot thanks to one of the women making a mistake in their agreed-upon ticket-purchasing schedule.

The Canberra woman contacted by The Lott on Wednesday morning told officials she had purchased her ticket for Tuesday's Oz Lotto drawing by mistake.

"I'm in it with a friend," the woman said. "We take turns buying Oz Lotto tickets every week. It wasn't even my turn this week, I mistakenly bought the ticket thinking it was my week. I'm so glad I did!"

The woman said she and her friend have been playing the lottery together for about 20 years, and each year they save their winnings until December.

"For the past 20 years we always save up our winnings throughout the year for a beautiful Christmas lunch and then spoil ourselves with a shopping spree," she said. "But this Christmas is going to be a little different."

The friends are splitting a Division One jackpot of $1,445,922.15. The winning ticket was purchased from the Waramanga Newsagency.