April 22 (UPI) -- A South Carolina family shared video of a large alligator visiting their back door and ransacking the yard.

The Lossada family said the gator, known locally as "Big George," ended up at the back door of their Sea Pines home on Monday.

The family said George ransacked their patio furniture, knocked over a fire pit and slammed its tail into their glass door.

They said alligators are common in the area.

"We see those everyday, but never in the back yard knocking everything down," Fernando Lossada told the Hilton Head Island Packet. "This is to the next level."

He said the alligator was eventually escorted back to the lagoon by a team of four security guards.

"As long as he doesn't hurt anybody, they just put him back in the water," Lossada said. "This is his home, and he's not hurting anybody. We just need to be careful."