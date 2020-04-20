April 20 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men shared video showing how they beat the Guinness World Record for catching tennis balls in a basket placed on a person's head.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with coronavirus quarantine buddy Jonathan Hannon to break the record, after previously breaking a similar record with a basket strapped to Rush's back.

Rush held the basket on his head while Hannon threw tennis balls for a full minute. Hannon threw a total 123 tennis balls in the allotted time, and Rush caught 98 of them.

The men said they beat the previous record of 79 catches.