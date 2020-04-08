April 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man teamed up with a friend during coronavirus lockdown to break the Guinness World Record for most tennis balls caught in a basket on the back in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness World Records, said he teamed up with "quarantine buddy" Jonathan Hannon to take on the record using a backpack basket purchased by Hannon's wife.

Hannon used both hands to throw a total 108 tennis balls in the allotted minute and Rush managed to catch 85 of them, breaking the previous record of 66.

Rush said the rules required him to remain at least 9 feet, 9 inches away from Hannon during the attempt. He said Guinness officials told him the rules requiring a certain number of witnesses were being relaxed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, provided ample video evidence was submitted.