April 16 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness buff muscled his way to a Guinness World Record when he completed 2,806 push-ups in just one hour.

Guinness World Records announced Jarrad Young is the new world record holder for most push-ups in one hour after he submitted video evidence to the record-keeping organization showing him complete 2,806 repetitions of the exercise in a single hour.

Young performed his feat at the Matrix Boxing Gym in Queensland, Guinness said.

He beat the previous record of 2,682 push-ups, which was set by Calton Williams of Wales in 2017.