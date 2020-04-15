April 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan man with his own at-home basketball court spent part of his COVID-19 lockdown breaking his third Guinness World Record by sinking 35 shots from behind the backboard in one minute.

Anthony Miracola of Temperance managed to make 35 baskets from behind the backboard at the indoor court attached to his home, beating the previous record of 27.

"This one was the first one that wasn't the traditional straight on shot. It's a shot that most people have tried. It's like a trick shot, but I am doing it at a fast pace and high percentage," Miracola told WTOL-TV.

"It was tricky in that it's a different type of shot because you have to look up. Your head is up to the ceiling the whole time. It's a very tricky shot to do that many that fast," he said.

Miracola broke his second Guinness record in October, when he sank 94 three-pointers in three minutes. He set the record for most three-pointers in one minute in February 2019, when he managed to sink 31 shots.