April 15 (UPI) -- An Australian city captured a Guinness World Record when 1,624 people gathered on a beach to make sand angels at the same time, the record-keeping organization confirmed.

The City of Gold Coast said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it has received confirmation from Guinness that the Nov. 22, 2019, event at Kurrowa Beach broke a world record when 1,387 people flopped down in the sand to make angel shapes at the same time.

The previous record for most people making sand angels simultaneously was set in 2017 by 1,387 people in Ludington, Mich.

The Gold Coast event raised nearly $20,000 for Drought Angels, a charity benefiting farmers during difficult times.

"This was a show of Gold Coast community spirit at its very best," Mayor Tom Tate told MyGC.com.au. "It was a truly wonderful morning and I can't wait until we are able to do another event like this one sometime in the future, once the pandemic is behind us."