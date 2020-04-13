April 13 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by bouncing five ping pong balls into five glasses in 2.31 seconds -- and they have offered a $500 prize if anyone can beat them.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with Jonathan Hannon to break the ping pong ball record while in coronavirus quarantine.

The pair broke the record for fastest time to bounce five ping pong balls into five glasses (team of two), when they managed the feat in only 2.31 seconds.

The men said in a YouTube video that they are encouraging others to break their record by offering the "$500 Rush Hour Challenge," promising a $500 prize to the first team who can upload a video of themselves beating Rush and Hannon's record.