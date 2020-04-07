April 7 (UPI) -- Police in an Ontario city are warning residents to keep their distance from a moose that has been on the loose in the city for at least four days.

The Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia first warned of the moose in a Saturday tweet that reminded residents to "continue practicing social distancing and do not gather in groups to observe."

Police shared video Monday showing a moose wandering through a residential neighborhood. A police spokesman said its believed to be the same moose spotted Saturday.

"Please give the moose some space so it can find a way back to the forest," police tweeted.

The spokesman said the moose has not been acting aggressively, but is likely confused and frightened.