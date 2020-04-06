April 6 (UPI) -- An Indian Forest Service officer shared video of an even more compelling reason to stay home than the coronavirus -- a lion wandering the streets.

Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, posted a video to Twitter showing the lion wandering a street in Gir, Gujarat, at night.

Nanda said the video was filmed by a resident who spotted the lion outside the window of their home.

"This is not a coronavirus that is finding you on the road, it is even bigger. So stay at home, stay safe," Nanda wrote.