April 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Missouri residents shared video of their creative way to interact with their pizza delivery driver and retrieve their food without leaving their second-floor apartment.

The video shows the residents lowering a box from the window of their apartment above a pawn shop in Parkhills.

The filmer and their roommate inform the driver that the box contains their payment and a tip, and then ask the driver to place the pizza in the box to be raised back up to the window.

"Me and my roommate wanted pizza. We went online and saw the contactless way to get pizza, so we got a box with yarn, tied them together, and hung the box with the money in it out the window and asked to put the pizza in box," the filmer wrote.