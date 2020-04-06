April 6 (UPI) -- Residents of Calgary, Alberta, said the streets being emptied of travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic has led to an influx of unusual visitors -- a large herd of deer.

Locals shared video showing groups of deer wandering the streets of the city, which have been emptied by COVID-19 lockdown measures.

A London neighborhood is currently facing a similar situation, with a herd of fallow deer wandering out of the woods to claim front lawns in the Harold Hill area as their new territory.

Meanwhile, the town of Llandudno, Wales, has been overrun with an estimated 122 goats taking advantage of lockdown measures by feasting on residents' plants and sleeping in their yards.