April 6 (UPI) -- Rescuers on the Isle of Man are asking residents to remember to use leashes when walking their dogs after a canine fell into a deep chasm while out for a stroll.

The Isle of Man Coastguard said in a Facebook post that teams were summoned to the Calf Sound area Sunday after a collie out for a walk with its owner fell into the chasm.

"Due to the nature of the very narrow gully and the difficult access, this was a particularly technical rescue, requiring close teamwork and a large amount of the team's rope rescue equipment," the post said.

The post said the dog was not injured and was returned to its owner.

"We would appeal to all dog owners to ensure they walk their dog on a lead in coastal locations. These types of incidents are totally avoidable and this is even more important at the moment," the post said.