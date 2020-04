Firefighters in Britain responded to an industrial estate where gallons of fire retardant foam were accidentally released. Photo courtesy of Yate Fire Station

April 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain were summoned to an industrial property to deal with an unusual situation -- a spill of more than 30 gallons of fire retardant foam.

The Yate Fire Station said crews responded to the scene when a fire protection system was accidentally activated and more than 30 gallons of foam were released.

Photos from the scene show a giant pool of foam outside the building.

"We helped isolate the system, all the foam was contained on site," the fire station tweeted.