April 6 (UPI) -- An elephant calf that fell into a water tank in India was rescued by adults from the herd after the animals prevented forest rangers from approaching.

Mettupalayam forest rangers in Tamil Nadu said they responded Sunday to a 3-foot water tank where a calf was reported trapped in the water after another animal pushed it while drinking. The tank was one of several installed by the local Forest Department to allow animals to drink amid a drought in the area.

The rangers brought a truck and rescue equipment to the scene, but the elephant herd refused to allow them to approach the tank.

The would-be rescuers watched as the elephants attempted for about three hours to pull the calf out of the water. One of the large animals was finally successful in rescuing the calf.