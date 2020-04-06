April 6 (UPI) -- A Chicago woman said she has been officially notified after months of uncertainty that she captured a Guinness World Record for hula hooping for 100 consecutive hours.

Jenny Doan, 29, completed her hula hooping feat at District Brew Yards in November, but she was told at the time that Guinness World Records would need time to review the footage of her attempt due to a controversial hoop drop at the 58-hour mark.

Doan said Guinness has now notified her that her 100-hour hula hooping marathon was approved and defeated the previous record of hula hooping 74 hours, 54 minutes, which was set in 2009 by Aaron Hibbs.

The world record attempt raised about $5,000 for charity Mental Health America, and Doan said she is continuing to collect money through November.

Doan said she is currently training to beat two more Guinness records: hula hooping upside-down and hula hooping while climbing stairs.