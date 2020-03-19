A netball club in England said more than 420 children participated in a Guinness World Record attempt for the world's largest netball lesson. Photo courtesy of the Woodley Netball Club

March 19 (UPI) -- A netball club in Britain said it might have set a new Guinness World Record by holding a netball lesson for more than 420 children.

The Woodley Netball Club said the event March 12 at The Abbey School in Reading, Berkshire, England, featured more than 420 children participating in a 40-minute lesson to learn the basics of the sport.

The record attempt raised more than $900 for charity Sport Relief.

Organizers said one of the aims of the record attempt was to inspire more girls to get involved with netball and other spots.

"So many girls don't take a chance on sport and we really hope that by doing something so unusual and so inclusive that we can help break down some of the barriers that hold girls back from getting involved," Karen Bosom, junior lead coach at Woodley Netball Club, told the Reading Chronicle.

Organizers said video footage and other documentation has been submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition as the world's largest netball lesson.