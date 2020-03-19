March 19 (UPI) -- A Minnesota restaurant is offering an unusual promotion for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic - a free roll of toilet paper with take-out orders over $25.

The Cambridge Bar and Grill in Cambridge announced all orders totaling over $25 now come with a free roll of toilet paper, a product some consumers are having difficulty finding due to shortages from customers stocking up for quarantine.

"When the customers get their order, you hear a genuine laugh and that's the best thing right now," restaurant owner Sean Okerlund told KMSP-TV.

Okerlund said he wants to bring a smile to customers' faces as a break from the anxieties of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I wanted to do something nice, I'm not making fun of it, I just hope it puts a smile on people's faces," said Okerlund.