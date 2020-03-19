Animal rescuers were called to a British waste water plant to rescue a pair of baby tawny owls. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

March 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were summoned to a waste water treatment plant to save a pair of baby owls found alone at the facility.

The RSPCA said a worker at the Wigan Waste Water Treatment Works in Ormskirk, Lancashire, contacted the organization Friday after finding the two owlets in apparent distress.

"These gorgeous owlets were small and very young," RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Heather Cook said. "While it's normal for young tawny owls to explore their surroundings I was quite worried about them. One in particular was not looking too good, so I took them to a local vet to be checked over."

Cook said young tawny owls are often spotted on the ground while exploring the world, but they are normally able to climb back up to their nests without assistance.

"Luckily the vet was happy that there were no major health concerns, but as a precaution we moved them to the RSPCA's Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich for further care," she said.

"We're happy to report that these beautiful birds have made a full recovery and following a successful rehabilitation period at our wildlife center, the delightful duo are doing so well that we plan to release them back into the wild very soon."