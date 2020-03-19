March 19 (UPI) -- The California Science Center took advantage of being closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns by taking its rats for a tour of the facility.

The science center, located in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, posted photos to Facebook showing rats in exercise balls and being held by employees while taking a tour of the Kelp Forest exhibit in the museum.

"Since our doors are temporarily closed to the public, we let our rats explore the California Science Center (under staff supervision of course)," the post said. "They had a wonderful time checking out the Kelp Forest."

The move comes after Chicago's Shedd Aquarium shared video of penguins touring the building and visiting other exhibits during the unexpected temporary closing.

Museums and other public places across the country are currently closed to the public in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.