Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record by balancing 150 poker chips on one finger for 7 seconds.

David Rush, who has more than 100 Guinness World Records to his name, said he formerly held the record for most poker chips balanced on one finger when he managed to hold 100 chips for 5 seconds, but he lost it to someone who replicated his feat with 132 chips.

Rush, whose Guinness record attempts are aimed at promoting STEM education, said the biggest challenge was having to keep the stack moving to prevent it from falling over, as he is only able to keep 120 in a steady stack on a flat surface before they topple.

He said his multiple failed attempts included a try where his stack fell over after 4.99 seconds, just barely short of the required time for the record. He was finally able to break the record by balancing 150 chips for more than 7 seconds.