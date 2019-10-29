Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man set two Guinness World Records when he ran a mile in 7 minutes, 54.22 seconds while blindfolded and juggling.

David Rush, who has more than 130 Guinness titles to his name, said Guinness told him no one had completed a blindfolded juggling mile before, and the time to beat was set by the record-keeping organization at 8 minutes, 35 seconds.

Rush said his support team included two runners whose footsteps helped him stay on course and a cyclist behind him shouting out his position on the road so he didn't veer off one side or the other.

Guinness required Rush to stop every time he dropped a ball and go back to that spot to resume the run, leading to some time being lost for multiple drops -- mostly stemming from trouble accelerating from other drops.

Rush, who uses his record attempts to promote STEM education, also beat his own record for furthest distance traveled on foot while juggling blindfolded. He went from the 0.25 mile mark to the 0.6 mile mark without dropping the ball, sextupling his previous record of 100 yards.

Rush said the mile was the "most impossible" record he has attempted to date.