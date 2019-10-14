Trending Stories

City combating dog poop problem with flags reading 'Is this your turd?
Weather to blame for swarms of crickets in San Antonio
Hawaii family's 5.6-pound avocado certified as world's largest
Lost dog reunited with owner 12 years later, 1,100 miles away in Pittsburgh
Sled dog team leads Montana police on slow-speed chase
Photo Gallery

 
Moments from BFI London Film Festival
Moments from BFI London Film Festival

Latest News

Fort Worth officer who fatally shot black woman in her home resigns
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Porter in Black Sea, stops for port call in Ukraine
Former police officer Robert Olsen found not guilty of murder in death of Anthony Hill
Genetic engineering tool promises to aid discovery of new drugs inside microbes
Man finishes half-marathon while skipping to break Guinness record
 
