Man finishes half-marathon while skipping to break Guinness record

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 100 Guinness World Records to his name captured his latest title by finishing a half-marathon in 2 hours, 13 minutes and 41.8 seconds -- while skipping.

David Rush, whose previous records include the world's longest tortilla throw, said he skipped a total 141 miles while training for the record throughout 2019.

His official attempt originally was planned for the Famous Idaho Potato Half Marathon in May, but a fall from an electric ride-share scooter two days before the race left him unable to compete.

Rush, whose Guinness record attempts are aimed at promoting STEM education, instead took his skipping skills to Sunday's City of Trees Half Marathon in Boise.

The record-breaker completed his 13.1-mile skipping session with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes and 41.8 seconds, beating the previous record of 2 hours, 27 minutes and 1 second.