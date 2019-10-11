School's giant 3D printer racks up three Guinness World Records

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The new 3D printer at the University of Maine has already racked up three Guinness World Records, including one for the world's largest 3D printer.

Guinness officials visited the school and certified the school's 3D printer was the largest in the world, and a boat printed by the machine was bestowed with titles for the world's largest 3D printed object and the world's largest 3D printed boat.

The boat, dubbed 3Dirigo, measures 25 feet long and weighs about 5,000 pounds, the school said.

It took about 72 hours to print the boat, which the school said could have military applications.