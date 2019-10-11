A Hawaii family's 5.6-pound avocado has been certified as the world's heaviest by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Hawaiian family said they received an official certificate from Guinness World Records confirming their 5.6 pound avocado is the heaviest on record.

Mark, Juliane and Loihi Pokini of Kula, on the island of Maui, said they picked the avocado from their tree in December and suspected they had a world record contender.

The family said their certificate from Guinness arrived this week.

"We were excited," Juliane Pokini told Maui News. "But at the same time, we were like, finally. It was such a long wait."

The avocado beat the previous record of 5.5 pounds.

The family said they previous grew a 5.7 pound avocado, but were unable to get the proper documentation to Guinness.

A Kona farmer grew a 6.7-pound avocado in January, but discovered the fruit would not last for long enough to seek Guinness recognition.