World's largest serving of scrambled eggs cooked up in Colombia

A team of cooks in Colombia broke a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of scrambled eggs. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record was broken in Colombia when a team of hundreds cooked up a batch of scrambled eggs that weighed 6,860.8 pounds.

Fenavi, the National Federation of Poultry Farmers of Colombia, teamed with the city of Soacha to cook the approximately 62,000 eggs in a pan measuring nearly 40 feet long.

The Ministry of Health of Soacha oversaw the preparation of the giant breakfast dish to ensure it was fit for consumption, and a Guinness official was on hand to verify the 6,860.8-pound batch of scrambled eggs was enough to beat the previous record of 5,436.6 pounds, which was set in Mauritius in 2018.

The resulting eggs were distributed for free at two locations in the city, and the shells from the eggs are being ground for use as fertilizer, officials said.