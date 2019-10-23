T-shirt passing world record set at Idaho company block party

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Employees at an Idaho company broke a Guinness world record when 10 people managed to pass 10 T-shirts down a line in just under 2 minutes.

David Rush, who has more than 100 Guinness World Records to his name, organized coworkers at the annual Cradlepoint block party in Boise to attempt the record for fastest time to pass T-shirts along a chain of people (team of 10).

The event involved one person wearing 10 shirts taking them off one at a time and passing them down the line, with each person donning the shirt and then taking it off to pass it to the next person. The attempt ends when when the last person is wearing all 10 shirts.

Rush, whose record attempts are aimed at promoting STEM education, said the final time was 1 minute, 59.49 seconds -- just barely meeting the 2 minute goal set by Guinness.