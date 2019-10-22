Melvin Nyairo was one of 14 runners to break a Guinness World Record during the 2019 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced 14 records were broken at a Toronto marathon, including records for running while dressed as fruit, a vegetable, a cartoon character, a cowboy and a supervillain.

The record-keeping organization said 22 participants in the 2019 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon attempted world records during the race, and 14 of the attempts were dubbed successful by adjudicator Spencer Cammarano.

The successful records for fastest half-marathon were for running the race dressed as a fruit, dressed as a cartoon character, dressed as a cowboy, dressed as a vegetable, dressed in a martial arts costume, running the race with a spouse, running with a sibling and skipping without a rope.

The records for fastest full marathon were for running dressed as a supervillain, dressed as a tennis player, dressed in a full Quiddich uniform, dressed as an Aztec, dressed in a baseball uniform and dressed in a soccer uniform.

Melvin Nyairo, who achieved the record for fastest half marathon dressed as a fruit, said he was sponsored by Chiquita Bananas and his banana suit earned him free bananas for a year.

Aysha Mirza dressed as Princess Jasmine from Disney's Aladdin to achieve the record for fastest half marathon dressed as a cartoon character. She said the costume was a tribute to a recently deceased friend.