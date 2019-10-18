Michigan scientists create world's largest periodic table

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A team of scientists in Michigan have created what they believe to be a new Guinness World Record in the form of the world's largest periodic table of the elements.

The scientists, from company Perrigo, said they are aiming to promote STEM education with the giant periodic table, which measures 120 yards long by 53.3 yards tall.

The team said each element on the table, which will be officially unveiled Saturday at Grand Valley State University's Allendale campus, is about 18 feet by 14 feet.

"Science is just a great program. It's really important for them to be the next generation that help us formulate and research and develop all the products that we use for self-care," David Steves, manager of corporate social responsibility for Perrigo, told WXMI-TV.