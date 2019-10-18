The world's longest charcuterie board was set up at the Foodscape conference in Chicago. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A charcuterie board measuring 150.6 feet across broke a Guinness World Record when it was set up at a culinary conference in Chicago.

Datassential set up the 335-pound wooden board at the third annual Foodscape conference at the Tribune Printing Warehouse, covering it in about 400 pounds of Boar's Head cured meats and cheeses.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to certify the charcuterie board as the world's longest.

The conference showcases the latest culinary industry trends, with this year's features including algae cocktails and edible scorpions.