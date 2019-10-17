World's largest plantain fritter cooked up in Panama

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A community in Panama set a Guinness World Record by cooking up a patacon, a type of plantain fritter common in Panamanian cuisine, that measured 11.2 feet in diameter and weighed 245.8 pounds.

The Ipeti Embera indigenous Embera community worked with the Impacta company and a team of chefs to cook up the enormous patacon from 1,200 plantains and 330.2 gallons of oil.

The cooking process involved the help of 134 volunteers, organizers said.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to certify the resulting patacon, measuring 11.2 feet in diameter and weighing 245.8 pounds, surpassed the 220.5-pound goal set by the record-keeping organization.