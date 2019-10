Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Chinese county achieved a Guinness World Record when it assembled 2,024 erhu players into a single ensemble.

Raoyang County, in Hebei Province, gathered 2,024 people to play the traditional Chinese two-stringed bow instrument in a single mass performance.

The ensemble performed songs Guangmingxing and Me and My Motherland.

The performance beat the previous record of 1,490 erhu players, set in Jiangsu City, Xuzhou Province, in 2004.

The erhu dates to the Tang Dynasty, 618-907.